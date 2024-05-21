Insider Buying: Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.
Freegold Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of FVL traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.42. 249,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,801. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$187.60 million, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Freegold Ventures
