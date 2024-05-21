Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,621,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after buying an additional 244,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 302,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,784 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 683,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 951,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,193. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.