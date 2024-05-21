iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,573 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. 1,963,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
