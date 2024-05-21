iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:XDV traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$27.97. 32,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,287. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$24.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.