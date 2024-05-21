iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. P E Global LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

