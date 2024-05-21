iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Decreased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.25. 777,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

