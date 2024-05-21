iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $161,097,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,265. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $248.82 and a one year high of $345.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.83 and its 200-day moving average is $315.86.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.