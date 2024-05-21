iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lowered by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $208.34. 13,477,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,830,609. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.