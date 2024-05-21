Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,161 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,161 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $58,687,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,762,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $208.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $130.39 and a one year high of $212.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.