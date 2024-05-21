Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,153 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock remained flat at $81.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 604,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

