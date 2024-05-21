Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $242,000 Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 999,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,084. The stock has a market cap of $675.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

