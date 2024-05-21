Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 58,321 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 999,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 376,055 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 82,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 88.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 308,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,721. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

