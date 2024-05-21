Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 847 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.07.

FDX stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.49. 655,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,617. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

