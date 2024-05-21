Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 477 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 446,577 shares of company stock worth $27,385,816. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %
Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,894,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,979. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $270.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
