Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 580,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,403 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,058.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,950 shares of company stock worth $1,112,119. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

