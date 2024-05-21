Keystone Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,581,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.55. 3,267,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,876. The company has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

