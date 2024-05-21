Keystone Financial Group Has $593,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

AVGO traded down $12.97 on Tuesday, reaching $1,401.06. The stock had a trading volume of 816,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,585. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,313.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,190.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $649.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

