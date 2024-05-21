Kim LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Kernel Group worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Kernel Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 540,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kernel Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 80,882 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kernel Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 86,805 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Kernel Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 367,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

