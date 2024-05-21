Kim LLC Buys 48,768 Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

Kim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,768 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned about 1.13% of Four Leaf Acquisition worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORL. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Four Leaf Acquisition by 242.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Leaf Acquisition alerts:

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FORL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.