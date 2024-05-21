Kim LLC Decreases Holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Kim LLC reduced its position in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned 3.27% of AlphaVest Acquisition worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATMV remained flat at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

