Kim LLC Decreases Stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Kim LLC reduced its position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Compass Digital Acquisition worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 581,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 238,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CDAQ stock remained flat at $10.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 60,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,598. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Featured Stories

