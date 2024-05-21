Kim LLC Increases Holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Kim LLC grew its stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Free Report) by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kim LLC owned about 2.51% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 47.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $3,523,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $10.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 501,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $11.43.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

