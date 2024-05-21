Kim LLC Invests $4.06 Million in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU)

Kim LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $21,670,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,538,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANSCU stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

