Kim LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Kim LLC bought a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Kim LLC owned about 2.40% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 164,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 49.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 447,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 147,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 840,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 1,680,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MSSA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

