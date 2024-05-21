Kim LLC Raises Holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Kim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kim LLC’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAO. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 571,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 252,464 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 279,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 302,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 201,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,544. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

