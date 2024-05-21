Kim LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW)

Kim LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,559 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC’s holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

TLSIW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

TriSalus Life Sciences Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

