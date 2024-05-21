L.M. Kohn & Company Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. 3,882,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,046,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.