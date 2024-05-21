Loews Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Loews Corp lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,620. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

