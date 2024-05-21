Marvin Boakye Purchases 1,745 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cummins Stock Performance
NYSE CMI traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $285.65. The stock had a trading volume of 383,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,785. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.50.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
