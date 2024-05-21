Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 328,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,374. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $331.57 billion, a PE ratio of 145.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.