MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 83,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 217,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLNK

MeridianLink Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 32.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 680,872 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 11.5% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,416,000 after acquiring an additional 298,686 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.