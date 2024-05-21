Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Down 0.1%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 247,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,190,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Mplx Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

