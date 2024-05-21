Nano Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $170.66 million and $4.04 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,654.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.18 or 0.00738196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00126399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00194074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00099189 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

