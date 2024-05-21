Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $573,386,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,574,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $404,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.62.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

