Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,141 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 283.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,077,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,904,000 after purchasing an additional 627,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.