Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.78. 3,542,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,269. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $97.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

