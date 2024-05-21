Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 1,283 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.90. 827,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,457. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $163.26 and a 52-week high of $275.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

