Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after acquiring an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.88. The stock had a trading volume of 928,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.20. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

