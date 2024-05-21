Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.5% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 41.8% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 4,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $537,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $333.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.