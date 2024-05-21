Nemes Rush Group LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AXP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.14. 1,327,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,745. The firm has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

