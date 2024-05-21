Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,691,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 43.0% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,664,000 after purchasing an additional 865,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 684.2% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 744,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 649,956 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Comerica Stock Up 0.3 %

CMA stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. 1,102,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

