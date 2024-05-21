Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Head to Head Survey

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) and Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corcept Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.10, suggesting a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 22.38% 24.19% 19.56% Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $482.38 million 6.22 $106.14 million $1.06 27.17 Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million 31.41 -$17.63 million N/A N/A

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea. The company's product pipeline includes Evenamide, an add-on therapy for the treatment of Schizophrenia and treatment-resistant schizophrenia, which is in Phase III clinical trial; and Ralfinamide for the treatment of rare neuropathic pain indication. In addition, it has a strategic partnership with Zambon for the commercialization of safinamide; and license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., for research, develop, manufacture, and marketing of safinamide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

