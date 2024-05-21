NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $931.80 and last traded at $946.65. 13,560,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 49,309,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $947.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $884.78 and a 200 day moving average of $691.03. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 36.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $57,587,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 140,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

