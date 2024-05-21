Oasis Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34.40 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $617.03 million and $34.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.29 or 0.05385682 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00058339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09568124 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $29,642,739.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

