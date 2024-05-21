PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,571,354. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

