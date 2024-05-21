Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,939,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,421,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of -473.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.