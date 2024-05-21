Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 5,945,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,291,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

