Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 250,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 602,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. Analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
