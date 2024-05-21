ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $852.30 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00126399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00013719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008570 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

