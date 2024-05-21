Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.48. 718,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

